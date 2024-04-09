Abbey Mortgage Bank declares 4 kobo dividend to shareholders in FY 2023

Abbey Mortgage Bank has declared a final dividend of 4 kobo to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Revenue (Gross Earnings) of the financial institution for the 12 months period was N7.816bn down by 9.09% from N8. 597bn

Profit after tax was N871.284 million, up by 13.72% from N766.159 million reported in FY 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the Company stands at 9 kobo, up by 13.72% against the EPS of 8 kobo the previous year

At the share price of N2.5, the P/E ratio of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc stands at 29.13x with earnings yield of 3.43%.

