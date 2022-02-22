A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and presided over by Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar, has granted an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA to detain for two weeks Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and six others under investigation for their involvement in a 25kilograms cocaine deal, a statement from Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The court gave the order following the application by the anti-narcotic agency.

The Agency had in the application dated 15th February 2022 in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/111/2022 sought the leave of the court to detain the suspects in NDLEA custody for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

Suspects affected by the order include: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu; Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne.

In an affidavit supporting the motion, the NDLEA stated that the 6th and 7th respondents (Umeibe and Ezenwanne) confessed upon their arrest in Enugu that they imported the seized cocaine through Addis-Ababa to Enugu on 19th January, 2022.

Kyari and the four other police officers were arrested and handed over to NDLEA on Monday 14th February by police authorities, five hours after the Agency declared him wanted in connection with the drug deal.

In her ruling, Justice Abubakar granted the NDLEA’s prayer and directed that the Agency should at the expiration of the 14 days detention order either seek an extension, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.