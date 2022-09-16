2023: PDP appoints Tambuwal DG of presidential campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has appointed Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State governor, as director-general of its Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) for the 2023 elections.

While Tambuwal is the Director General of the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC), Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state is the Chairman Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Others are Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) PCC Vice Chairman North and Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Vice Chairman South.

Among members of the 326 member Campaign Team are Senator Liyel Imoke, Deputy Director General operations, Prof Adewale Oladipo, Deputy Director General Administration, Chief Raymond Dokpehsi, Deputy Director General Technical and Systems and Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Deputy Director General Research and Strategy.

The list consists of the names of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, serving as well as former State Governors of the party, former Ministers who are still members of the PDP, members of the Board of Trustees among oters.

Senators David Mark, Bukola Saraki, Pius Ayim; former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu also made the list.

All the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors are also members of the committee including the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike who has been demanding the resignation of the Party Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The document containing the appointments was signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Umar Mohammed Bature and added that the members will be inaugurated on September 28, 2022.