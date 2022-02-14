By OBINNA EZUGWU

Having been mouthed as early as 2016, for many Nigerians, the idea of a third force, or another political platform that would rival the country ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), is already trite; a concept that is unlikely to amount to anything other than soundbite.

But as the 2023 general elections inch closer, now less than a year to go, and crisis within the leading political parties unlikely to be resolved heading into the polls, the idea, more than ever before, has become a real possibility as many aggrieved members are said to be in advanced talks about forming an alternative platform.

Third force had featured prominently in the political discourse ahead of 2019 general election, but ultimately failed to materialise. But this time, many believe that the circumstances are different.

In 2019, though there were issues in the APC, for instance, there was no question about President Muhammadu Buhari being its presidential candidate, and the prevalent belief that it was the turn of the north to produce PDP’s presidential candidate, whittled down competition. It became a battle of individual Northerners, such that when former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged candidate, it was easy to bring aggrieved parties together.

This time, however, the stakes are higher, and circumstances are different. It’s no longer only a battle of individuals, but more importantly, zones and even religion. In APC, Buhari will not be on the ballot paper, the competition for the party’s ticket will be intense and have the zonal, individual and religious dimensions.

The party is currently enmeshed in crisis, as different tendencies battle for its soul ahead of the its convention billed for February 26. The convention will be the defining moment. In its aftermath, those who lose out are most likely to seek alternative platforms.

“Other than the politics at the national level, there are also local issues that may play a big part in the formation of a third force,” said Chief Abia Onyike, PDP chieftain in Ebonyi State. “As you know politics is mostly local. There are different dynamics in different states that will also play a role.”

In the PDP, governors of the party have crowded out its ‘elders’, some of whom, including former presidents of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim and Abubakar Bukola Saraki, among others, are said to be seeking another platform to realize their ambitions.

But even among the governors, the north versus south divide is threatening to break their ranks, with the like of Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike threatening that the south would react strongly if denied presidential candidate, even though it’s difficult to see how the region can function as a political entity capable of speaking with one voice.

Indeed, anticipating that things may not go their way, some governors of the two leading political parties are said to be actively involved in the push to create a third force, and had been part of the political and thought leaders who met in Lagos fortnight ago, to discuss how to “rescue Nigeria.”

The meeting had in attendance, Saraki, Anyim; 14 serving governors and former governors, including former governors of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; of Imo State; Ikedi Ohakim, of Cross Rivers State, Donald Duke and former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, among others.

The leaders, under the aegis of ‘The 2022 Committee’, said in a statement on Wednesday after their deliberations in Lagos, that Nigeria must be secured, peaceful and united before the nation can have candidates for political offices in 2023.

The statement co-signed on behalf of the conveners by ThisDay Newspapers Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena and Borno-born politician and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, said over 100 of them met from February 4 to 6, 2022, but did not reveal the names of the participants.

Regardless, feelers suggest that key members of both the APC and PDP, including southern and northern leaders, attended the event.

In the statement which came after speculations began to emerge to the effect that the meeting said to have also had the likes of Africa’s richest man, leading captains of industries, bank chairmen, among others in attendance, was about the presidential aspiration of a certain South South presidential hopeful.

Obaigbena and Ibrahim-Imam said the leaders worked in three sub-committees of national security, the economy and Nigeria in transition, noting that “the participants recognised that there is an urgent need to seek common ground and irreducible minimum actions to stabilise the polity at this critical time of transition.”

The statement titled, ‘Eminent Business, Political, Society and Thought Leaders Meet in Lagos to Build Consensus for National Rebirth,’ said the leaders will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the good of the country.

“The meetings will continue, as we work with Federal and State Governments, current and future political leaders of all political persuasions, as well as other eminent patriotic citizens, for the greater good of the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

“Whilst The 2022 Committee is interested in the quality of leadership that will emerge in Nigeria at all levels, we consider attempts to link the Committee with candidates or political parties for the 2023 elections as an unwarranted and unnecessary distraction – candidates are only chosen by political parties and we are not a political party.

“All the 100 leading lights of the 2022 Committee have the capacity for national leadership; indeed, amongst the very active participants in the work of the Committee are over 7 persons, from 3 or more political parties, who have already publicly declared their aspiration to lead the country but are desirous of working with other patriots for non-partisan greater national goals. We must have a secure, peaceful and united nation before we can have candidates for political offices.

“The Committee believes that what Nigeria needs today is for all patriots to come together to rescue our nation from all political, economic and security threats, and promote the unity of Nigeria. We call on all patriotic volunteers, who are willing and able, to join this collective effort to stabilise the system so we can all build a new Nigeria we can all be proud of.”

The push by the ‘Eminent Business, Political, Society and Thought Leaders,’ is not the only movement geared towards creating an alternative political platform. There is also the National Consultative Front (NCF), whose proponents have been very upbeat about birthing a third force before 2023.

“The so-called major parties that exist currently are two sides to the same coin. Let us call that one-party, it is meant for personal wrangling. If you are tired of what is given in this group, move to the other group,” said Pat Utomi, professor of political economics, who in 2020, along with Ghali Na’abba, former speaker of the house of representatives; Olisa Agbakoba, a prominent lawyer; Femi Falana, human rights lawyer; Oby Ezekwesili among other prominent Nigerians unveiled NCF.

Other leaders who had been part of the movement included Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Prof Kingsley Moghalu, the now late Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Prof Mrs Remi Sonaiya, Comrade Issa Aremu, Prof Chidi Odinkalu, Chief Precious Elekima, Arch Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Dr Tanko Yunusa, HC Peter Ameh, among others.

“I think Nigerians have had enough of that. We need another real political movement driven by ideas. So, the conversation has been how to bring together a number of people to front what I call the ‘Coalition of the Willing and the Dispossessed,” Utomi continued on Channels TV last week.

“It is an amazing array of Nigerians. By the way, for the first time, civil societies are ready to be inside of the arena. They played as civil society in the past but civil society is coming in. Think of all the major leaders of the civil society, whether it is Femi Falana, Oby Ezekwesili, they are all part of this arrangement.

“The labour as I told you, the NLC president made a full and total commitment that they would bring the labour movement into what we are founding. People like Dr. Usman Bugaje, former Governor (of Kano State) Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and on and on. We are fully committed to this process.”

Utomi’s NCF had held a retreat on Sunday in Lagos to agree on modalities for forming the third force, and agreed that they will launch the Third Force Mega Party in the coming days.

According to a communiqué by Ms Bilikis Bello of the National Secretariat of the movement, those expected to launch the political platform include: Prof Utomi, Dr Usman Bugaje, Engr Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, Senator Saidu Dansadau, (Chairman, NRM); Chief Raph Okey Nwosu (Chairman, ADC); Hadjia Najatu Mohammed, Prof Remi Sonaiya, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Prof Osita Ogbu; Dr Sadiq Gombe; Comrade Promise Adewusi; Chief Akin Braithwaite; Arc Ezekiel Nya Etok; Lady Khadija Okunnu-Lamidi; and Comrade Olawale Okunniyi among others.

“Consequent upon the two presentations and the separate pledges of the two political parties to fully honour the terms, conditions and modalities contained in the Memorandum Of Understanding, MoU drafted to guide the adoption of the Coalition Party to serve as the vehicle and platform upon which the fusion shall be consummated,” the communique said.

“The meeting set up an all-inclusive Transition/Harmonisation Council to practically consummate the political fusion of all stakeholders on the platform of one of the registered allied political parties as well as launch the alternative mega party, without further delay, at least within the next three weeks.”

Other key partners in the fusion process are Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP; Nigeria Intervention Movement, ÑIM; Strategic Elements of the Civil Society Movement; Youths’ EndSars Movement, National Rescue Movement, NRM; and African Democratic Congress, ADC.

It is unclear yet whether the NCF movement will join forces with the Obaigbena group. A member of the movement who craved anonymity confirmed to our correspondent that it’s being considered, but Prof Utomi who is spearheading the movement did not respond to inquiries in this regard.

There will, however, be real concerns about the possibility of a third force crystallising before the 2023 polls, given that it’s less than one year away. Importantly, in the event the latest version of the electoral act amendment bill is signed into law by President Buhari, the possibility of forming another political party would have be foreclosed.

A member of NCF, Nya Etok, however, noted that the movement is still negotiating with a view to adopting an existing political party, with ADC, to which the likes of Kingsley Moghalu belongs, being the favoured platform.