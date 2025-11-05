Wike Rejects Oyo Court Order Clearing PDP Convention, Says Abuja Judgment Stands

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed Tuesday’s ruling of an Oyo State High Court which authorised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to proceed with its national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

Justice Ladiran Akintola had granted an ex parte application in suit I/1336/2025 filed by Folahan Adelabi, restraining the PDP leadership and its organs from halting the upcoming convention. The court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise. The matter was adjourned to November 10 for hearing of the motion on notice.

However, the ruling runs contrary to a Federal High Court judgment delivered in Abuja last Friday. In that case, Justice James Omotosho halted the planned convention, ordering the PDP to comply fully with its constitution, the Nigerian Constitution, and the Electoral Act – including giving INEC a statutory 21-day notice – before proceeding.

The Abuja suit was filed by three party officials: Imo PDP Chairman Austin Nwachukwu, Abia PDP Chairman Amah Abraham Nnanna, and PDP South-South Secretary Turnah Alabh George. Justice Omotosho also restrained INEC from recognising any convention not conducted in accordance with due process.

But the Oyo court, in granting its interim orders, insisted that the PDP follow the timetable and guidelines already issued for the convention and that INEC must attend and observe the exercise.

Despite the conflicting directives, Wike insisted the Abuja judgment supersedes.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant, Lere Olayinka, Wike said:

“There was a judgment last Friday by the Federal High Court. Another court is now issuing an ex parte order? An ex parte order lasts only seven to 14 days. Is the Ibadan High Court an appeal court? A judgment is superior to an interim order. INEC has been ordered not to attend – so what exactly are they going to hold?”

Crisis Deepens: Damagum Suspends Top PDP Officers

Meanwhile, the leadership crisis within the PDP intensified on Tuesday after factional National Chairman Umar Damagum wrote to INEC, notifying it of the suspension of National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and four others for alleged anti-party activities.

Their suspension followed a meeting of the National Working Committee held on November 1. Those suspended include:

Senator Samuel Anyanwu – National Secretary

Umar Bature – National Organising Secretary

Kamaldeen Ajibade – National Legal Adviser

Okechukwu Osuoha – Deputy National Legal Adviser

They are suspended for one month pending a review by the party’s National Disciplinary Committee.

During the suspension, Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo will act as National Secretary, while departmental directors will temporarily head the organisation and legal units.

The development comes just a day after Deputy National Chairman Mohammed Abdulrahman, backed by Wike’s faction, stormed the PDP headquarters to declare himself acting national chairman, vowing to “return power to the grassroots.”

Damagum’s suspension letter to INEC was co-signed by Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja and 12 other NWC members.