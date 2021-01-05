National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria, Ona Ekhomu, has said the problem of insecurity will get worse in 2021, as according to him, the government has not taken time to understand the threats facing the country.

Ekhomu who took the position in a statement on Monday, noted that there had been no serious effort by government to resolve the challenge.

“The authorities have continued to rely on intuitive thinking in a situation that requires critical thinking and complex problem-structuring and problem-solving methodologies. Therefore, the security situation will worsen because a wound that is not treated becomes an ulcer,” he said.

Ekhomu recalled that Amnesty International recently stated that in the first six months of 2020, over 1,126 persons were killed mostly in the rural areas where “the authorities left communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen.”

While quoting Dataphyte Nigeria, which said over 70,000 Nigerians were killed in the last nine years in acts of criminal violence, Ekhomu added that Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency also killed over 37,500 persons, displaced 2.5 million and created 244,000 refugees.

The security expert said the chief driver of insecurity in Nigeria “is the incapacity of security agencies to prevent attacks on soft targets.”

“The philosophy of the security agencies is to take casualties and then counter-attack. The agencies are supposed to design an architecture that will prevent attacks in the first place,” he added