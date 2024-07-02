Osun court sentences five to death for killing Fulani cow seller

An Osun State High Court Sitting in Ede and presided by Honorable Justice Kudirat Akano, on Tuesday, convicted and sentenced five men to death for kidnap and murder of one Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, a Fulani man, who traded in cow at Owode-Ede, in Ede North Local Government of the state.

Convicts were arraigned before the Court on four counts change of Conspiracy to murder contrary to Section 324 of Criminal Code of Osun State, Murder contrary to Section 319, Conspiracy to kidnap contrary to Section 324 and kidnapping contrary to and punishable under Section 364 of Criminal Code Laws of Osun State, 2002. They pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Convicts are Ibrahim Issa, Lateef Bello, Abdul Ramon Soliu, Bello Ibrahim and Abudu Mumini Jolaanobi Saheed. They were arrainged before the Court on 28 day of October, 2021

During the trial prosecuting Counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Barrister Faremi Moses told the Court that the five-man gang kidnapped Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu on 17th day of April, 2018 around 7:45p.m in his residential building at Owode-Ede.

One of the witnesses told the court that Alhaji Adamu was kidnapped in his Toyota Corolla Car and later killed after paying N3m ransom because he identified one of the kidnappers.

The culprits were later arrested by the police.

During the trial Barrister Faremi called three witnesses including investigating Police Officer Mr. Ganiyu Taofeek who also tendered several exhibits, including a mask used by one of the kidnappers that fell during the struggle between them and victim in front of his house on the day he was kidnapped.

Justice Akano sentenced them to death by hanging for murder and 14 years in prison for kidnapping.

