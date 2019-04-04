Nigerian equity market losing streak continues, dips 0.39%

The downturn in the Nigerian equity market continues on Thursday, declining 0.39 per cent, extending the losing streak to the fourth consecutive trading day.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 115.61 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.39 per cent, to close at 29,553.12 points.

Also, Market Capitalization was down by N43.42 billion, declining 0.39 per cent to close at N11.10 trillion.

Chams topped the gainers chart, adding 10 per cent to close at N0.22, while Forte Oil Plc and Vitafoam gained 9.82 per cent to close at N27.40 and 7.84 per cent to close at N3.85 respectively.

Capital Oil shed 9.89 per cent emerge the top loser among 19 other losers, while Unity Bank and Eterna dipped 9.30 per cent and 8.05 per cent respectively.

Sterling Bank was the most actively traded stock with investors exchanging 124 million of its shares valued at N299 million in 93 deals.

