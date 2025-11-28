Malami Confirms EFCC Summons, Vows to Comply

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has confirmed receiving an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), pledging to honour the summons.

Malami made the announcement on his personal Facebook page on Friday, describing himself as a law-abiding citizen committed to transparency and accountability in public service.

“This is to confirm that I have been invited by the EFCC. As a law-abiding and patriotic citizen, I hereby reaffirm my commitment to honour the invitation,” he wrote.

He said the public disclosure aligns with his long-standing advocacy for openness and responsible governance. “I understand the spirit of accountability and transparency in public service – principles that I both advocate and champion,” Malami added, promising to keep Nigerians updated as events unfold.

Malami served as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari. His tenure was marked by high-profile legal battles, asset recovery initiatives, anti-corruption reforms, and controversies surrounding contract approvals and management of recovered funds, allegations he consistently denied.

The EFCC has not yet provided details on the nature or scope of its invitation to the former minister.