Labour Party loses out as ZLP wins 15 out of 17 Abia LG chairmanship, YPP takes two

The Abia State Independent Electoral commission (ABSIEC), has declared Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) winner of 15 out of the 17 chairmanship positions in Saturday’s local government election in the state.

Declaring the results of the elections inside the ABSIEC headquarters located at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia on Saturday night,the ABSIC chairman, Prof, George Chima announced that the ZLP won chairmanship positions in 15 local governments, while Young Progressives Party (YPP), won in two local governments.

Mr. Chima disclosed that a total of 12 out of the 16 existing political parties in Abia state participated in the local government elections.

According to the ABSIEC chairman, ZLP won in Isialangwa-North, Ikwuano, Arochukwu, Isialangwa-South, Isuikwuato, Ohafia, Bende and Umunneochi LGA’s.

The rest are Obingwa, Ukwa-East, Umuahia-Norh, Ukwa-West, Aba-North, Aba-South and Umuahia- South,respectively. YPP won Osisioma and Ugwunagbo LGA’s only.

Prof. Chima described the elections as free, fair and credible . He used the forum to thank the Inter-party Advisory Council, IPAC, security agents and media for their roles in making the election successful, just as he congratulated the winners for their emergence .

He hinted that results of the councillorship elections were still being awaited and would be announced today, Sunday.

Recall that the state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, though a member of the Labour Party, had formed a partnership with ZLP over the lingering leadership crisis in the party.

Meanwhile, Gov Otti and his wife, Prescilla, were seen casting their votes at their Unit 017 Ahiafor, Umuru-Umudim, Nvosi in Isialangwa-South LGA at about 12.19pm.

Speaking to newsmen after they voted, Gov Otti expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters, while commending the orderly conduct of the elections.

He said he was monitoring the elections in all the 17 local governments, noting that reports so far show that the elections were progressing smoothly, except for some skirmishes reported at Ohafia and Obingwa.

He hinted that security operatives were reported to have calmed the situation, while voting continued thereafter.

The governor renewed his earlier appeal that the electorate should not consider political parties as they vote. Rather, they should vote for candidates with competence, credibility, performance and capability. He stressed that choosing political party, as only criterion , crippled Abia state for last 23 years.