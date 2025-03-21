Kwankwaso slams National Assembly for endorsing Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 general election, has berated the National Assembly for endorsing the declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, warned that involving the military in governance could erode Nigeria's 26 years of democratic progress.

In a statement he personally signed, Kwankwaso reflected on past political crises, drawing parallels to the events that led to the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

Speaking on the recent developments in Rivers State, Kwankwaso expressed concern over Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected state legislators.

He also criticised the National Assembly, accusing it of failing in its role as a check on executive power.

He said, “The legislature has the responsibility to hold the Executive accountable, not to simply endorse its decisions. It is, therefore, appalling to see this 10th Assembly act more like a rubber stamp than any of its predecessors.

“Even more disturbing is the unilateral decision by both chambers of the National Assembly to ratify the President’s proclamation. I had hoped that legislators would not add salt to injury by approving this illegality. The Constitution is clear on the voting process for matters of such importance, and the decision to use a voice vote instead of a transparent procedure is inconsistent with proper legislative conduct.”

Kwankwaso warned that Tinubu's actions undermine Nigeria's democracy.

He urged the judiciary to remain impartial and uphold the Constitution, saying, “Our judiciary has the critical duty of maintaining balance by ensuring fairness in conflicts. The custodians of the law in Nigeria must wake up to their responsibility by delivering judgments devoid of external influence.”

Kwankwaso also criticised Tinubu’s decision to deploy the military in the governance crisis.

"Moreover, for a politician who prides himself as a defender of democracy, President Tinubu should know better than to bring the military closer to power. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo worked hard to confine them to the barracks, and we must not undo that progress," he said.

He warned that Tinubu’s proclamation could set a dangerous precedent for opposition-led states.

“This move and the subsequent statements by the Attorney General have caused alarm in opposition-led states, as they set a troubling precedent for federal overreach,” he said.

“I do not believe the political situation in Rivers State justifies such a flawed interpretation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution. The President’s action is an unconstitutional overreach, and if left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity.”

On Tuesday, President Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, and state lawmakers, citing instability in Rivers State.