Jealous lover kills ex-girlfriend for dating another man

A 31-year-old woman, Maria Ali, has been murdered, allegedly by her ex-lover, identified as Ben, in Abuja.

Ben, according to reports, dated Ali for 10 years, during which period they had a child together.

She, however, left Ben after she found another lover, Victor, who reportedly promised her marriage.

The victim’s sister, Cecilia told Punch that Ben, angered by the development, visited Ali where she rented another apartment at Maraba to assault her on several occasions.

Then on Sunday, May 22, 2022, Ben came to her apartment around 5pm when Ali’s new lover visited and demanded that she should tell him to take his leave.

Ali refused and did not allow him inside as they were talking outside, and Ben lured her into his car and threatened to kill her.

“As soon as they got inside the car, he locked the doors and threatened her with a gun, saying he would kill her if she refused to ask her new lover to leave,” Cecilia said. .

“The next day, Monday, May 23, Ben called me to come to a hospital in Karu around 8.30pm to see the dead body of my sister.

“We were praying when his call came in. I rushed to the hospital with her fiancé, Victor, only to see my sister lying on the hospital bed. Immediately, I called my elder brother, who came.

“When I asked Ben what happened to her, he said he didn’t know.

“The doctor on duty told us that someone brought her to the hospital in the afternoon.

“The doctor also said the person dropped a wrong phone number with the hospital and left and that when the hospital wanted to refer her to a bigger hospital, they could not see the person and also could not reach anyone on the number the person provided.

“My brother called the police and Ben was arrested and taken to the Karu Police Station. I believe he was the one that took her to the hospital.”

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephin Adeh, said the matter was reported to the police, adding that investigation was ongoing into the incident.

“We have the case and we are investigating it. We also have a suspect in custody,” she said.