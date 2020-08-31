OBINNA EZUGWU

The Abia State government has said it received intelligence reports about some suspicious movements in the state by individuals who want to incite the public.

The state commissioner for information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu who disclosed this is a statement on Monday, warned the said individuals not to attempt to disrupt the peace in the state.

He said security agencies have been put on high alert and ordered to apprehend anyone involved in such ‘dastardly act.’

The warning comes as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are also raising alarm that security agencies are harassing them in the state. The government’s warning may not be unconnected with the activities of the group.

Kalu statement reads: “Abia State Government has received intelligence reports on suspicious movements of strange persons and plots to incite the populace in Abia with the aim of destabilizing the polity.

“Law enforcement agencies in the state have been placed on red alert and ordered to apprehend any person or group involved in such dastardly plot. We wish to specifically warn market leaders to be wary of suspicious movements within and around markets in the state.

“Times are tough already due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we will not welcome any attempt to create scenarios that can precipitate more economic hardship on our people.

Service commanders in the state are to meet the Executive Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for briefing this evening.”