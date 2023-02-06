Gunmen kill six in attacks on Ondo communities

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed six people in attacks at Arimogija and Molege communities in Ose Local Council of Ondo State.

The victims of the attack, which was said to have gone on for about two weeks in the area, were said to be farmers and traders. Houses, cars, as well as motorcycles were set ablaze during the attack.

Guardian quoted villagers to have said the attack was triggered by the efforts of farmers to repel the destruction of their crops by those suspected to be herdsmen.

Mr. Owolafe Folorunsho, a community leader, who narrated the incident, said: “The herders have continued to invade our farmlands at night, harvest our crops to feed their cows, and on many occasions, they will come during the day and force us to uproot the cassava by ourselves at gunpoint and command us to cut them into pieces to feed their cows.

“Not to take laws into our hands, we reported this act to the appropriate authority, who took prompt action to chase them out of the farming areas, only for them to come back and attack us with AK-47s, pump action, axes, and cutlasses killing our people at night.”

He added that the gunmen had laid an ambush, attacked some traders coming from Akure, and killed all the occupants of a vehicle before taking their money and setting the car ablaze.

Also, the Onimoru of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun lamented the atrocities of the herdsmen in the area, expressing his disgust about the criminal activities of the herders.

The monarch narrated how herdsmen completely destroyed four hectres of cassava farm belonging to one of his subject who borrowed money with high interest rate from a commercial bank to finance the farm.

This was corroborated by the Odibiado of Ijagba, Oba Andrew Ikioya Ilevare, adding that the bandits have now resulted to harvesting plantains and bring them to market to sell.

The royal father who queried why federal government would allow herdsmen to go about with AK-47 rifles to terrorise innocent people, commended Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN for the establishment of the South-west Security Network popularly known as Amotekun to checkmate the excesses of the herders especially in the area.

The Chairman of the local government, Prince Adekunle Dennis, expressed worries and concern of Governor Akeredolu over the security situation in Ose saying something will be done urgently to checkmate the excesses of the herdsmen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO in the state, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisayan said men of the command have been deployed to the area to maintain law and order.