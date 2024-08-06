EndBadGovernance protesters suspend protest over Osun/Osogbo festival

Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Nigeria Citizens in Osun State who joined others youths in Nigeria ito protest against bad governance in the country, announced on Tuesday that they would be suspending further protests.

The state coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Ajala Adetunji stated this while briefing the journalists at the NUJ Correspondents’ chapel, Osogbo.

According to him, the decision was reached by all concerned youths participating in the protest to pave way for safety of the tourist coming to observe this year’s annual Osun Osogbo which is ongoing and will climax on Friday.

Ajala also stressed that the protesters have successfully presented their demands to the Governor of Osun State through the deputy governor and secretary to the state government who promised that the governor will forward their demands to the federal executive Council.

The youths who acknowledged the recent address by the President Bola Tinubu however, we expressed their profound disappointment as the President speech failed to address any of their specific demands.

They noted that the protest so far has been peaceful and well coordinated, adding that they shelved the action

considering the safety of the influx of tourists coming for the global Osun/Osogbo festival and the possibility of hoodlums disguising as tourist to unleash attacks on peaceful protesters amidst other security concerns.

While saluting the courage of peaceful protesters, Ajala urged concerned citizens to remain resolute in their demands and continue to push the same while planning for the next stage of the struggle in case the demands are not meant .

“We urge the government to act promptly and decisively on the issues we have raised,” he said. “The Coalition will remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that our demands are met while we call on all participants and supporters to stay united and await further updates on the progress of our engagement with the government.

“We thank the people of Osun State and all Nigerians for their unwavering support and commitments to the cause of justice and good governance. Let us continue to advocate for a better Nigeria with peace and dignity.”

