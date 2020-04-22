Adebayo Obajemu

The Central Bank of Nigeria will commence the disbursement of N50bn credit facility on Thursday.

The fund, which is being managed by the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has received over 80,000 applications.

The CBN had introduced the N50bn Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to support households and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N50bn intervention is being financed from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund.

In terms of limit, the loan amount would be determined based on the activity, cash flow and industry size of beneficiary, subject to a maximum of N25m for SMEs.

Households can access a maximum of N3m while working capital would be a maximum of 25 per cent of the average of the previous three years’ annual turnover.

Based on the guidelines released by the CBN, those that can benefit from the fund are households with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by COVID-19; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of business activities adversely affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and enterprises with bankable plans.