Alex Otti at 60: How family, education, career prepared Abia gov for service

February is a remarkable month in history. On February 25, 1964, Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, created a sensation by knocking out reigning champion Sonny Liston to become the Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Conversely, on February 13, 1976, Nigeria suffered a profound shock with the assassination of General Murtala Muhammed by Colonel Buka Suka Dimka.

More recently, on February 20, 2025, former military president General Ibrahim Babangida published his memoirs, “Journey in Service,” stirring discussions across the country’s sociopolitical landscape.

In this context, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, the governor of Abia State, resonates as both unique and dynamic. He celebrated his 60th birthday on February 18, 2025, reflecting on his journey as a scholar, banker, and accomplished administrator over his 21 months in office.

Born into a modest family in Umuehim, Nvosi, Isialangwa South, Otti’s upbringing was shaped by his father’s disciplined evangelization crusader and educator role. This upbringing instilled values of honour, integrity, honesty, and hard work rooted in Christian teachings.

Otti’s background fostered his academic success and career advancement, culminating in his role as CEO of Diamond Bank Plc, now known as Access Bank Plc. Transitioning from the corporate world to the challenging landscape of Nigerian politics, he was well-prepared for the management of society’s complexities.

His early political endeavors, particularly between 2015 and 2019, were riddled with challenges, yet they did not deter his ambition. In 2023, propelled by faith in God and confidence in the people’s support, he contested for the governorship of Abia State for the third time. This time, obstacles faced by him in previous attempts could not obstruct his eventual victory, announced amidst a collective push from the populace for change.

Upon taking office, Otti swiftly focused on addressing longstanding infrastructural issues, prioritizing the state’s many impassable roads. With over 150 road projects underway, including the dualization of the critical Owerrinta-Umuekea Road, he has actively worked to bring governance closer to the people.

His governance extends beyond roads; he has also targeted sectors such as healthcare, education, and local industries to create job opportunities. His prudent fiscal management stands out, as Abia State remains among the few states in Nigeria that owe no debts to contractors.

Another notable achievement is the “Light Up Abia” initiative, which has installed over 6,000 solar-powered streetlights to enhance safety and security. Additionally, modern bus terminals in Umuahia and Aba aim to transform public transportation within the state.

In healthcare, Otti has initiated the renovation of 200 Primary Health Centers across the state’s 184 wards, further reflecting his dedication to improving the lives of citizens.

These achievements have garnered recognition, including praise from President Bola Tinubu, who highlighted Otti’s contributions to infrastructure and essential facilities for businesses, particularly in Aba, the commercial hub.

Celebrating his 60th birthday, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu emphasized Otti’s ongoing efforts for Abia, while former President Olusegun Obasanjo commended his remarkable performance in under two years in office.

Kazie Uko, Otti’s former chief press secretary, praised him as a hero and liberator for his commitment to infrastructural development across various sectors, including substantial projects related to road, health, education, and judiciary improvements.

Currently, over 200 roads are either completed or under construction across the state, with significant projects managed by reputable construction companies. Furthermore, Otti’s “Ekwueme” health initiative, with a budget of N10.78 billion, seeks to revitalize primary healthcare facilities urgently.

Security has also been a priority, with the launch of “Operation Crush,” which has successfully reduced crime rates and made Abia one of the safest states in Nigeria.

Additionally, Otti is focused on enhancing agriculture in the state, facilitating better access to farmlands for farmers, and empowering them through support and resources.

As Alex Otti turns 60, his contributions continue to establish Abia State on solid ground, promoting stability and progress.