Rema, Nigerian music sensation, on Thursday, walked off the state in Atlanta, USA, citing disrespect for Afrobeats.

The 23-year-old who is on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India, was captured in a video saying the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and ‘disrespect’ for the fans and Afrobeats.

“We don’t move like this; Afrobeats is way too big to move like this. I don’t take no rubbish and I respect my fans.”

The singer whose real name is Divine Ikubor, also announced a reschedule of the show before walking off the stage.

“I’m going to reschedule this show [because] they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this. I love you.”