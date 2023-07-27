'Afrobeats too big to be treated this way,' Rema walks off stage in Atlanta
Rema, Nigerian music sensation, on Thursday, walked off the state in Atlanta, USA, citing disrespect for Afrobeats.

The 23-year-old who is on his Raves and Roses North America tour after a successful tour in India, was captured in a video saying the concert would not go on, citing safety concerns and ‘disrespect’ for the fans and Afrobeats.

“We don’t move like this; Afrobeats is way too big to move like this. I don’t take no rubbish and I respect my fans.”

The singer whose real name is Divine Ikubor, also announced a reschedule of the show before walking off the stage.

“I’m going to reschedule this show [because] they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this. I love you.”

