2027: El-Rufai woos opposition figures to join him in SDP to unseat Tinubu 

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, has called opposition figures in the country to join him in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in a bid to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power in the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made the appeal in a statement he personally signed on Monday, March 10, 2025, while announcing his resignation from the APC and defection to the SDP.

“Without prejudice to this decision, as a member of the SDP, I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and unite under a single democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and bye-elections between now and 2027, by the Grace of God,” he said.

“I, therefore, call on all our supporters and concerned Nigerians to join us in the SDP as we work towards making Nigeria a beacon of pride for Africans and the Black Race.”

El-Rufai’s decision follows a series of political consultations, including visits to former Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, cleric Pastor Tunde Bakare, and former President Muhammadu Buhari.

These meetings have fueled speculation about his political future and possible strategic alliances ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his statement, El-Rufai acknowledged his long-standing contributions to the APC but expressed disappointment with the party’s current direction.

“Founders naturally feel attached to institutions they helped build, but pragmatism demands recognition when differences become irreconcilable. I have diligently served the APC and contributed to its growth, but the party has since deviated, leaving me stuck in the vision of its well-meaning founders.

“As a loyal party member, I worked to secure the APC’s victories in 2015, 2019, and 2023. My tenure as governor of Kaduna State focused on progressive policies in education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and investment promotion. However, in the last two years, the APC has sidelined its structures and treated its members with contempt. This is no longer acceptable.”

El-Rufai confirmed that he had officially resigned from the APC, effective immediately, after consulting his mentors, colleagues, and political loyalists across the country.

“Today, March 10, 2025, I submitted my resignation letter to my ward in Kaduna. Moving forward, I have decided to adopt the SDP as my platform for political engagement and activities.”

Obinna Ezugwu.

