Zenith Bank Plc has announced plans to raise N290 billion through a combination of a Rights Issue and a Public Offer in compliance with the revised minimum capital requirements for Nigerian commercial banks introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This announcement was made during the Zenith Bank Rights Issue/Public Offer Signing Ceremony held yesterday, July 29, 2024, at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, according to the bank, marks a significant milestone in its previously announced capital-raising programme, aimed at bolstering its capital base and supporting its growth trajectory across its banking and non-banking subsidiaries.

The Rights Issue offers 5,232,748,964 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N36.00 per share, while the Offer for Subscription presents 2,767,251,036 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N36.50 per share. The Rights Issue affords existing shareholders the opportunity to purchase additional shares in proportion to their current holdings and is being offered on the basis of one new ordinary share for every six existing ordinary shares held as of Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Conversely, the public offer for subscription is open to the general public and aims to attract new investors.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) AdaoraUmeoji, OON, expressed enthusiasm about the Rights Issue and Public Offer, stating, “Today, we signed the transaction documents with respect to Zenith Bank’s N290 billion Rights Issue and Public Offer. This is slightly above the N230 billion required for us to meet the CBN’s minimum recapitalisation requirement. We are extremely pleased with the level of enthusiasm we have already seen from our existing shareholders for the Rights Issue.”

