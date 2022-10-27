Zenith Bank reports N174 billion profit for Q 3 2022

Zenith Bank Plc has released its results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30.

A look at the numbers showed that the bank grew its profit by 8.55% in nine months to N174.331 billion from N160.594 billion during the comparable period last year, the report shows.

Zenith achieved the feat despite soaring inflation. Nigeria’s inflation rate hit a new 17-year high of 20.77% in September 2022, up from 20.52% in August.

The bank also grew its earnings by 19.66% to N620.5 billion from N518.5 billion in 2021.

During the same period, the bank increased interest and similar income by 26.52% to stand at N390.7 billion as against N308.8 billion in the same period in 2021 as investment securities in treasury bills, bonds and others rose.

The interest and similar expenses were valued at N107.8 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from N74.098 billion in the third quarter of 2021 representing a growth of 45.54, percent net interest income rose by 20.51% from N234.746 billion to N282.907 billion in 2022.

Net fee and commission income grew to N100.057 billion in the third quarter of 2022 from N78.296 billion in 2021 on the back of a rise in credit-related fees and income, electronic banking income, and trade transaction income amongst others.

Electronic banking income stood at N36.069 billion from N23.993 billion in 2021, accounting for 50% growth and contributing 36.04% of the net fees and commission income which was N100.057 billion.

Also, Electronic banking income represents income taken on transactions processed via electronic channels such as ATM, POS, and mobile banking as well as credit and debit card transactions.

Other key financial highlights

Profit before tax grew by 12.64% to N202.549 billion in 2022 from N179.810 billion in 2021

impairment charges grew by 28.81% to N37.096 billion in 2022 from N28.798 billion in 2021

Operating expenses grew by 25.34% to N171.666 billion in 2022 from N136.954 billion in 2021

Income tax expense grew by 46.84% to N28.218 billion from N19.216 billion the previous year.