Zahara, South African singer dies at 36

Bulelwa Mkutukana, professionally known as Zahara, an award-winning South African singer, whose debut album made her an overnight pop sensation, has died at the age of 36.

South Africa’s arts minister and Zahara’s record company announced her death late Monday in a Johannesburg hospital where she was first admitted last month.

Born to a poor family in a village near East London, Zahara became known for her trademark guitar and giant Afro hairstyle.

Zahara sang in choirs as a child and taught herself guitar. Her voice drew comparisons to Tracy Chapman, Joan Armatrading and India Arie.

She burst into the music scene in 2011, with her debut album Loliwe selling out in 72 hours.

Zahara was billed alongside Hugh Masekela, James Ingram and Lauryn Hill at Africa’s biggest jazz festival in 2012.

She released five albums and won 17 South African Music Awards, the country’s top accolade, in all.

In a 2012 interview with AFP Zahara told how she had sang for South Africa’s anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela at his home.

“That was emotional for me. I remember I cried when I started singing to the finish and I even messed up my song,” she recalled.

Sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa wrote on X, the former Twitter, that she was “very saddened” by the death of the singer.

Warner Music Africa, her record company, also said it was “mourning” the death.

“Her lasting memory in our hearts and mind must be her ability to bring comfort and resonate with the struggles of the poorest of the poor,” the radical Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party said in a statement.

No cause of death has been announced but Zahara was admitted to hospital last month “following complaints about physical pains”, according to a family statement at the time.

In 2019, her manager revealed she was battling liver disease.

Osun pensioners hail Adeleke over payment of half salary arrears

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has appluaded the state governor, Ademola Adeleke for fulfilling his promise on payment of half salary arrears owed by previous government.

The union in a statement issued and signed by its chairman and secretary, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu and Comrade Dele Aina thanked governor Adeleke for priotising the welfare of the retirees in the state.

The pensioners said the retirees in the state were grateful for all what the governor is doing to better the lots of the aged people in the state, adding that, the welfare of the pensioners are better catered for during Ademola Adeleke’s government.

“We are indeed grateful for all what our governor is doing to better our lots, the pensioners in the state are living better now considering the welfare packages given to us by the Ademola Adeleke’s government.

” The government of Ademola Adeleke has done much for us. In the history of this state, his government is the first to sponsored elders day, he gave us coaster bus and gradually paying the half pension arrears owed by previous administration, governor Ademola Adeleke will be better referred to “Mr Talk and Do”‘ the union stated.

Osun NUP, however, urged the governor to help implement 33 percent and consequential adjustment, saying letter had been written and sent accordingly to that effect.