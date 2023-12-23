Yuletide: Senator Oyewumi greets Christians, harps on love for one another

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As Christians all over the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader and senator representing Osun West, Dr. Lere Oyewumi has urged Christians to exemplify the simplicity of Jesus Christ, just as he harped on love for one another.

Oyewumi in a yuletide greeting to his constituents and made available to newsmen, charged them to exhibit the spirit of giving to the needy, most especially in this season of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said yuletide season is a season of celebration and love sharing, and therefore called on the people to rejoice together with the less privileged.

The Ikire born politician, who used the medium to appreciate the people of Osun West Senatorial District for their continued support for him, also applauded people of the state for their trust in the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, urging them to use the festive period to pray for the successful tenure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( PDP) led government in the state.

” I want to sincerely appreciate the good people of Osun West for their confidence in me and their unalloyed support. I am highly elated to say that the sharing of dividends of democracy in our senatorial district within the shortest period of assumption in the Senate was just a tip of an iceberg. What I am assuring you all that there are more coming.

“I also want to implore you all to continue to support us as well as our government in the state and I want to assure you all that a new era has indeed started in our dear state through the PDP led government.

” On behalf of myself and my entire family, I am bringing you good tidings, wishing you merry Christmas and prosperous new year ahead”, Senator Oyewumi concluded.