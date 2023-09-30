You're a beacon of hope for human race, Zobo eulogises Oyetola at 69

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Hon Raji Taoheed Sijuade Zobo, the House of Assembly candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ede South House of Assembly in the last general election, has eulogised the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 69th birthday, saying he is a beacon of hope for human race.

This was contained in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed by him, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to him, Oyetola, the immediate past governor of Osun State, has distinguished himself as a rare breed; a socio-political, economic and financial surgeon whose existence has impacted greatly on humanity.

He described the celebrant as astute politician whose impact in good governance can not be erased.

Zobo said Oyetola has been a blessing to humanity, particularly those who have close and distant relationships with him as manifested in the good number of souls that God had used him to raise to the zenith and pinnacle of their chosen careers.

He attested to intellectual capability of the former governor as a technocrat of repute whose his impact has been greatly felt in the private and public sectors.

“As you are climbing the ladder of septuagenarianism, I fervently pray to Almighty God to continue to endow you the more; protect and guide you in your current adventure as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I, on behalf of my family is wishing you happy and prosperous years ahead. Congratulations sir.”