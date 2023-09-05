Celebrity bar man, Cubana Chief Priest says if a couple wishes to divorce, they must pay back the money he spent on their wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest, born Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He noted that before couples decide to part ways, they should make an effort to consider the financial assistance that was provided to them on their wedding day.

According to him, if he was invited to a wedding, the couple would have to sign a contract promising to pay him back if things didn’t work out.

He said, “Before una break up make una try dey consider the Money/Time/Energy Wey we invest for una marriage.

“Going forward if you dey Invite me For Wedding We Go Get Agreement If Marriage Spoil Una Go Refund Me.”