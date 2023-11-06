Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party in the February 25 election, has slammed the Supreme Court of Nigeria, arguing that the judgment that affirmed Bola Tinubu’s election is a breach of trust in the judiciary.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, accused the apex court of ignoring evidence which he said further dampens citizens’ trust in the judiciary.

“Without equivocation, this judgment amounts to a breach of confidence Nigerians have in our judiciary. To that extent, it is a show of unreasonable force against the very Nigerian people from whom the power of the Nigerian citizens is drawn.”

Obi noted that, the “Supreme Court ignore rigging, identity theft, forgery, perjury and does not represent the stand of our constitution.”

According to him, “With great dismay, I observed that the court’s decision contradicts the Overwhelming Evidence of election rigging, False claims of technical glitches, substantial Non-compliance to the rules set by INEC.”

Obi, however, assured Nigerians that he would keep fighting for democracy, despite the court decision.

“I assure all Nigerians that this is not the end. A new and prosperous Nigerian is not an event, it is not a destination, it’s a journey. I will not give up on the quest for a Nigeria that is founded on: Character, competence, integrity, compassion, rule of law.

“Both INEC and Supreme Court as referees respectively shifted the goal post in the middle of the game. Where the recent supreme court ruling ends is where our commitment to a new Nigeria begins.

“We deeply appreciate the non-partisan support of millions of youths and ordinary Nigerians across ethnic regions and geopolitical divides who have continued to support Datti and me. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians who have supported this mission from the onset.”