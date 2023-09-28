You bombed criminals impersonating us, not our members, IPOB replies NAF

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has refuted claims by Nigeria Air Force of bombing its camps and that of Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Anambra and Imo States.

According to the group, Nigerian Air force claim of bombing its camps as not only false but fabricated story.

The pro-Biafra group said that Orsumoghu is not in Nnewi South council area but in Ihiala Local Government Area Anambra State, adding that the Air Force can only make their claim in Lagos and Abuja.

It also stated categorically that if it is true that the Nigeria Air force, bombed any camp in South East, such camp belongs to criminal groups claiming to be Biafra agitators, while hiding under such name to commit all sorts of criminal activities.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said that it has always detested criminals impersonating IPoB and ESN in their violent activities in the name of Biafra struggle, but condemned bombing in any part of South East because of the activities of criminal groups.

The separatist group mocked the Nigerian Air force for its claim of bombing its non existent camps, saying that if the Nigeria Air force has functioning fighter jets to bomb criminal hideouts in the rainforest of the South East, they should not have wasted time in bombing terrorists and bandits who are in the open in the desert lands of the North, killing and kidnapping people including secondary school children.

IPoB’s statement read, “The movement and global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has debunked the claims by the Nigerian Air force of bombing IPoB’s ESN camps at Orsumoghu in Nnewi South LGA Anambra State and Nnewi South LGA and Aku in Ihube Okigwe, in Imo State”

“However, as much as we detest the criminals impersonating IPoB and ESN in their violent activities in the name of Biafra struggle, we nevertheless condemn the bombing of any part of Biafra land by the Nigeria Air force.

“If the Nigeria Air force has functioning fighter jets to bomb criminal hideouts in the rainforest of the Southeast, why then have they not bombed terrorists and bandits who are in the open in the desert lands of the North, killing kidnapping people as well as Secondary School children.

“We wish to remind the Nigerian government and the Nigerian Air force that some communities in the Northern Region of Nigeria are under the control of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, and Fulani bandits, who are moving freely, abducting school children and farmers, while their State Governors and the Federal Government of Nigeria are negotiating with the criminals and bandits”.