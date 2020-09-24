The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer in last Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki who defeated him at the polls to return to the APC.

Ize-Iyamu who made the appeal to the governor in television broadcast on Wednesday night, Ize-iyamu said he was going to talk to everybody to return to the party, while emphasising the fact that it was a disagreement that forced the governor out.

“We are going to talk to everybody; we are going to bring everybody back,” he said. “I want to salute my brother, the governor. I will like to appeal to him to return to the party. In every family, we have disagreement.

“Let it not be said that it was this disagreement that pushed him out. I made that mistake before and I have come to realise that it was a grievous error and I will not want him as a senior brother to make the same mistake.

“I will like to appeal to him to set aside his anger and come back. In APC, he is recognised as a leader and it would be difficult for him to be recognised as a leader in the new party he is going.”