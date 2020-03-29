The leadership of the Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide has congratulated former Lagos State governor and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on his 68 birthday.

The group in congratulatory message signed by its President, Aare Oladotun Hassan, described the Lagos politician as a “servant-leader, listener, benefactor, democrat, trailblazer and unifier.”

According to the group, “Asiwaju Tinubu may disagree with you doesn’t mean he hates you. However, he bows to superior argument, and equally encourages you to be on the same page with him if he sees beyond your horizon.

“Asiwaju indeed is a true leader with a kind heart, large enough to accommodate ALL even his perceived enemies. Asiwaju, Yoruba Land is indeed grateful to Almighty God to have you.

“I on behalf of the entire Youths of Yoruba Land; home and abroad wish Your Excellency many fruitful years ahead.

“Happy Birthday Agbaakin Oodua @68.”