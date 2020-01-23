Yoruba youths react as Malami bows to pressure, retracts statement on Amotekun

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) has called on the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to provide the enabling legislation for “Operation Amotekun,” the security outfit launched recently by Southwest governors, to commence.

The YCYW’s call comes after Malami retracted his statement declaring Amotekun illegal.

The group which made the call in a statement by its president, Aare Oladotun Hassan on Wednesday, saluted the “Oduduwa spirit”, which according to it was responsible for the sustained pressure on the federal government over the outfit.

Hassan said he was “not surprised to receive the retraction of Malami” and advised the Southwest governors to work on the modus operandi and continuity of the outfit through State Assemblies’ legislation according to guidelines issued by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

“It is indeed a clear display of the revered spirit of Oduwuwa in us, as well as the Omoluabi principles of dignity and integrity that lies in our uncommon unity, culminating in the demand and collective show of support from all Yoruba and non-Yoruba alike to the community policing initiative: Western Nigeria Security Network, code named ‘Operation Amotekun’ that has brought us to this point,” he said.

“In view of the legality of Operation Amotekun, we call on the AGF to lead the battle to ensure that it is backed by relevant laws to prove his genuine interest in the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians”

The Attorney General, Malami had earlier on Thursday, revoked his earlier declaration of Amotekun as illegal.

Malami who spoke in a radio interview in Abuja said ” I was misinterpreted on Operation Amotekun, I did not say it’s Illegal”.

“I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this Government, if the Operation has been backed by law, any Government that eventually succeeds this government will not rubbish the Operation”.

“I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South West Region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it’s Illegal and this is because it is not backed by any law”.

“So, It just an advice to the State Governor’s to use their power and the State Houses of Assembly in their various States to enact a law that will make the Operation more effective.”