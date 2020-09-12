OBINNA EZUGWU

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has confirmed that all is now set for the 2020 Yoruba Annual Celebrations. The one-week long global events approved by the YWC Leaders Council will start on Wednesday 23rd of September 2020 to mark the end of the Kiriji War and to declare the YWC Manifesto for a Yoruba Nation, according to a statement signed by Prof Anthony Kila, YWC Secretary General

The 2020 Yoruba Day Celebrations, Kila said, “will be hosted by YWC Chapters in Nigeria, South Africa, USA, England, Brazil and Cuba.

“The series of global events will be coordinated by a sixteen-man international committee made up of prominent Yoruba leaders resident in five continents across the world. The YWC Global Planning Committee is chaired by YWC Secretary General Prof Anthony Kila.”

Highlights of the events will include:

Manifesto for Yoruba Nation, hosted in Lagos

Yoruba Global Library Project, hosted in the USA

Yoruba in the world, hosted in Brazil and Cuba

Tomorrow People and Yoruba Culture, hosted in Ibadan

Yoruba Community Development and Empowerment, hosted in South Africa

Safety & Security in Yorubaland, hosted by Amotekun ni gbobo wa.

Other events are:

Yoruba Women in National Development;

Yoruba Youths Summit;

Yoruba Elders and Leaders Lunch

The events will see the participation of prominent Yoruba Traditional Rulers and Yoruba Leaders that have made their marks in the academia, arts and entertainment, business and finance, security, public and private service across the world.

In confirming the 2020 Yoruba Day calendar, Prof. Anthony Kila explained that the planning committee is very conscious of health and safety issues of our times and will therefore be putting in measures to safeguard participants before and during every events.

The events, according to Kila, will have a few people gather at various venues and everyone can log in from anywhere in the world to participate in the events online. The events will also be aired on TV and Radio.

Online participants can log on to https://yorubaworldcongress.org