Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon has denied rumours making the rounds that he died on Monday.

The death rumour is currently trending on all social media platforms.

But Adeyeye E. Ajayi, a personal aide to former Head of State, in a terse statement late Monday night, said Gowon is “still around and well.”

“General Gowon is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party during the last general election, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has also refuted the rumours that former Head of State is dead.

The former Minister of State for Education, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, on Monday, described the purported death as the “handiwork of mischief makers”.

Gbagi disclosed that the former Head of State is alive, hale and hearty and presently in London.

Gbagi said: “General Gowon is still much around with us, hale and hearty. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.

The former chairman, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, who urged Nigerians to ignore the rumours about Gowon’s death said; “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon, is alive”, Gbagi insisted.