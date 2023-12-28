The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of two brothers reportedly drowned on Christmas Day, in the Ibeshe beach at Satellite town, in Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, told newsmen on Thursday that the brothers drowned while swimming with friends.

The incident occurred around 6.pm on December 25.

The Lagos police spokesperson said the brothers, who are aged 26 and 23, reside with their family members in Festac town.

Hundeyin said efforts by friends and local divers to rescue the brothers proved abortive.

He added that police officers have visited the beach where the deceased drowned.

The spokesperson said family members of the victims have been informed of the incident.

In January 2023, an unidentified male adult was confirmed dead after drowning while riding a jet ski at the Lekki-Ikoyi inland waterways.

In August 2022, four teenagers drowned at the Elegushi beach in Lagos.