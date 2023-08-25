WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt dies at 36

Professional wrestler Windham Rotunda, known in WWE as Bray Wyatt and The Fiend, has died, aged 36.

Wyatt was the son of WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Mike Rotunda.

Reports said he had been dealing with a serious undisclosed health issue for a while that had kept him out of the ring and off television, but his death on Thursday, has been characterized by family as unexpected and sudden.

Paul Levesque, Triple H, posted on Twitter/X moments ago: “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Rotunda was a third generation wrestler, the son of Mike Rotunda and grandson of Blackjack Mulligan.

He was best known as the leader of the Wyatt Family faction and the creative mind behind The Firefly Funhouse with the alter-ego Fiend persona.

He wrestled in main events for WWE and was considered a big part of WWE’s future during his peak. He held WWE’s top singles and tag team titles.

Wyatt became WWE Champion in 2017 and wrestled as multiple characters during his career, including as a member of The Wyatt Family and as a nightmarish masked alter ego called The Fiend.

“Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing,” actor and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on social media. “Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family.”