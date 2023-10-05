On the occasion of this year’s World Teacher’s Day, Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to teachers’ welfare.

Obi, a former Anambra State governor, also encouraged the government to work aggressively to reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He gave the urge in a post via his X account while celebrating World Teachers Day on Thursday.

“I would like to celebrate all the teachers in Nigeria today, as the global community marks World Teachers Day,” he said.

“The foundation of the development of any society is human capital development which can only be achieved through education and the immeasurable contribution of teachers. So, there cannot be any true development in a society without the critical input of the educators who are our teachers.”

Obi further said, “I urge the government to take teachers’ salaries seriously and ensure that they are paid as and when due.

“The great rigour, hard work, patience, and dedication most teachers in different schools and institutions, especially at the basic level, put into their work to ensure that their students can become the best in learning and character, deserve special acknowledgment and commendation.”

The former Anambra State governor also buttressed the “need to revolutionise education in the country by aggressively reducing the present 22 million out-of-school children and bringing them back to school. This we can achieve by making more investment in education and employing more teachers.”