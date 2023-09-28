Some members of staff in the Ministry of Works, Abuja have staged a protest outside the building after David Umahi, the Minister of Works, on Thursday, locked them out over late resumption to office.

In a video circulating on social media, the workers were angrily shouting ‘He must go!’, ‘Umahi must go!’ and ‘Solidarity forever!,’ among others during their protest.

Some sources said the workers claimed they lived far away from their office, a reason why they reported late to their official duties.

Meanwhile, Umahi has not reacted to the development as Nigerians exhibited mixed reactions over the issue.