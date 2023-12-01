Women are manipulators, witches - Ooni of Ife

Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, says he believes that all women are witches and manipulators.

The monarch stated this on Thursday while hosting the cast of reality show, “Real Housewives of Lagos,” including Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Tania Omotayo.

In a video, the they were seen engaging with the monarch in his palace and Ooni’s queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, extended a warm welcome to the guests and provided guidance on how to address the king as he entered the palace.

During the interaction, the Ooni shared insights with the Real Housewives of Lagos cast, delving into the topic of witchcraft.

He expressed the belief that all women possess a spirit of witchcraft, emphasizing that this spirit is associated with manipulation.

“Every woman has that witchcraft spirit in them but you know people just probably think it is a negative thing, but witchcraft is all about manipulation.

“If you know how to manipulate very well, that’s the power of a woman. You have natural manipulative spirit and you should manipulate in a very positive way,” the monarch said.

Responding, Iyabo Ojo sought clarification, asking whether the king meant that all women were witches.

In response, the king affirmed this but swiftly added that they are “good witches.”