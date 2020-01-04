Withdrawal of soldiers from less volatile areas will be gradual – Buhari

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has said the planned withdrawal of military personnel from areas where there has been improvement in the security situation would be gradually done and not abrupt.

The president who said this in a statement on Saturday, following apprehensions over the planned withdrawal by leaders in communities beset by insurgency, assured that there was no need for panic.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that the planned withdrawal of the military from areas where peace has been restored will be gradual and carefully planned. It will not be abrupt or arbitrary; will not be carried out in a manner that will expose communities to greater risk of attacks,” Buhari said.

“There is therefore no cause for alarm, regarding the planned withdrawal. We will not do anything to jeopardise the successes already recorded by the military. We will will not expose any part of Nigeria to harm or danger.

“The withdrawal is to allow the military focus on its primary duty of defending the nation against external aggression. It is the duty of the police to handle internal security since Nigeria is not at war.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps will support the police to provide internal security.”