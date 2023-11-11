Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has announced the death of his mother, Mrs Comfort Ike.
The Anambra State born actor who made the announcement on his Instagram page wrote, “ My hero is gone. RIP ..world , mother.”
Also, some of the captions of a pictorial tribute posted on Instagram read thus, “We will hold onto the love you showed humanity.
“With tears drop, your children bid you farewell
“You have touched lives and accomplished a lot as a Christian mother.”
Some of his colleagues and fans have been sending their condolence messages to him.
They include actress Toyin Abraham, Ifey Eze, Danielle Okeke, Kome Pretty among others.
