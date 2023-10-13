Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett says Tupac was her soulmate

American actress and estranged wife of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, has said the late rapper, Tupac Shakur was her soulmate.

Jada, 52, who spoke in an interview with media personality, Christal Jordan, referred to the rapper as someone with whom she had a “soulmate friendship.”

The mother of two stressed that there was no romantic “chemistry” between them.

“Tupac was my soulmate… If there’s such a thing as past life, I definitely think Pac and I have travelled a few together,” she said.

“It just was impossible for us to take it beyond the friendship level. There was no chemistry between us. What we had was friendship love chemistry, trust me.

“I wish I can get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way like, ‘Y’all gonna be a dynamic duo. Y’all not going to be able to get together.’ Because that wasn’t the purpose.”

Jada recently disclosed in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband, Will Smith have been separated since 2016.