Widespread commendations have greeted the approval of N375,455,000 as bursary award to student of Lagos origin studying in universities across the country by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB), Abdur-Rahman Lekki, who announced the approval during a stakeholders’ meeting, had stressed the government’s commitment to advancing education in the state.

The Scholarship Board boss gave the breakdown as follows: N164,500 million (for 2021/2022 fresh scholarship for undergraduate, masters and PhD (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD, and 2022/2023 subsequent scholarship for undergraduate & PhD recipients, as well as the 2022/2023 Governor’s Discretionary Awards); N210,955 million (for 2021/2022 fresh bursary for undergraduates and Law School (Batch B), 2021/2022 subsequent bursary for undergraduates, and 2022/2023 subsequent bursary for undergraduates.

The executive eecretary assured beneficiaries awaiting disbursement that the release of funds will begin promptly as soon as the necessary administrative processes are concluded.

Lekki also hinted that applications for the 2022/2023 new scholarship and bursary award have been completed, with academic and indigenship verification processes set to begin. He encouraged students to regularly check their emails for updates.

He added that the board is set to introduce special categories of scholarship for the poor, vulnerability and persons living with disabilities.

This, he said, aligns with the intensified emphasis on social inclusion, gender equality and youth empowerment as identified in the THEMES+ agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu.