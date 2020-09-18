OBINNA EZUGWU

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has raised alarm over a siege laid at the hotel apartment of the state governor, Nyesom Wike in Benin the Edo State capital.

Wike who is the chairman of PDP campaign council for the Edo governorship election is in Benin, alongside other governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of tomorrow’s polls.

Rivers State chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Akawor Desmond who raised the alarm in a statement on Friday, regretted that while Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje who is the chairman of APC campaign council is also in the state and going about his normal business, Wike is under siege.

“The attention of the entire People of Rivers State has been drawn to the siege laid at the Hotel where the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike is lodging while on official assignment in Benin, Edo State,” the statement said.

“Recall that Governor Wike was appointed Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo Governorship election; this is same position Governor Ganduje of Kano State occupies for his party the APC.

“Governor Ganduje and Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State are all in Benin, Edo State carrying out their assignment for the APC without any molestation or intimidation.

“And in a breach of the pledge they made security agencies have decided to harass and intimidate Governor Wike who has not done any wrong.”

He warned that the state will hold the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed responsible if anything happens to the governor.

“May I on behalf of entire Rivers People Warn that we Shall hold the IGP responsible for anything that happens to our Governor.”