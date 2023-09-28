Wike sacks heads of parastatals, agencies under FCTA

Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked heads of parastatals, agencies and companies under the FCT administration.

Anthony Ogunleye, director of press in the office of the minister, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.

Ogunleye said the directive of the minister was with immediate effect, adding that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.

He noted that all the concerned officials have been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Below is the list of those affected.

1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd

2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

10. GM, FCT Water Board

11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

13. Director General, Hospital Management Board

14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council