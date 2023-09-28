Wike sacks heads of parastatals, agencies under FCTA

Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked heads of parastatals, agencies and companies under the FCT administration.
Anthony Ogunleye, director of press in the office of the minister, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday.
Ogunleye said the directive of the minister was with immediate effect, adding that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.
He noted that all the concerned officials have been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.
Below is the list of those affected.
1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd
2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International
7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
10. GM, FCT Water Board
11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
13. Director General, Hospital Management Board
14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board
16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council