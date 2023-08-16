Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu has assigned portfolios to some of his ministers who have been cleared by the senate.
Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.
Below are the ministers and portfolios:
1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani,
2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako
3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun
4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji
5. Minister of Power – Adedayo Adelabu
6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa
7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake
8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John
9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola
10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite
11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji
12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha
13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy
14. Minister of Works, David Umahi
15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo
16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh
17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu
18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo.
19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri
20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh
21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike
22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa
23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru
24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle
25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu
26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa
27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo
28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu
29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)
30. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud
31. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo
32. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari
33. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman
34. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali
35. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar
36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate
37. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam
38. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu
39. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu
40. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris
41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi
42. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong
43. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim
44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo
45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev
46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.