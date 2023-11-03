Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has granted approval for additional maintenance work on the National Christian Centre and the Abuja National Mosque.

A statement by Anthony Ogunleye, director of press, office of the minister, said Wike disclosed the approval on Thursday while on inspection visits to both religious centres.

The minister said he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the structures are well maintained, adding that the directive is in line with the president’s determination to ensure inclusivity in the governance of the country.

“Mr. President is not anti any religion. He takes all religion as one because we are all one Nigeria and this has shown that he’s not merely talking, he is showing the actions,” Wike said.

“Of course, you should know that he gave me the approval to come and see this place and take up what is required to do.”

The minister said he met with the management board of the national mosque and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during which requests were made for maintenance works on both centres of worship.

“I am satisfied with what I have seen today and I have given approval that the money should be released to the contractor to complete the additional work,” he said.

“The Christian centre has requested for the phase two, which I said that I will look at the cost. If it is within what the FCT can do on their own, we will like to go ahead. But if it is above our threshold, we have to go back to Mr. President for approval.”