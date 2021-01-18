BY EMEKA EJERE

The customer education and complaint management activities of Access Bank Plc has been extended, the bank has said in a statement.

The statement titled ‘Access Bank renews commitment to customer education and satisfaction, announces revised customer complaint channels’ said this was driven by its promise to deliver unrivalled customer service to all its customers.

According to the statement, Access Bank had strived to reach all audience tiers and communities, communicating and simplifying information on how customer-related bottlenecks could be resolved.

The Chief Customer Experience Officer, Access Bank Plc, Ogor Chukudebelu, stated that the institution’s efforts were borne out of the desire to “heighten the public’s consciousness and radically improve awareness of the vast array of resources available to them as we strive to improve their banking experiences.”

He said, “In today’s fast-paced society, there is an increased demand for information. Information that not only helps draw the institution closer to its customers but also make banking convenient for customers.

“As a customer-centric bank, we appreciate feedback from our customers to help us resolve any issues they have.

“The feedback also serves to improve and enhance their banking experience. Therefore, we have various platforms where customers can lodge their complaints or give suggestions.

“We will continue to avail all customers within the option of using their preferred complaint lodgment medium.”

The lender said it was committed to giving its customers best-in-class services and providing a seamless banking experience for all its customers across the globe.