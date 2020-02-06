The Coalition of Northern Groups on Wednesday said it launched security outfit named Operation Shege Ka Kasa – and Hausa expression meaning ‘I dare you’re – in Kaduna to tackle the kidnapping and banditry in the zone.

The group which spoke through its spokesman, Abdulazeez Suleiman at the Arewa House in Kaduna, said the outfit would be formally inaugurated in the coming weeks when all necessary legal processes would have been completed and the outfit ratified by the northern states’ governors.

Sulieman said the region for the past 12 years had struggled with myriad of challenges of dwindling economy, rising poverty and a crippling security situation.

“If the state governments and other leaders of the region fail to take action to protect the region the way their southern counterparts are doing, CNG is willing to follow through with all the processes of obtaining the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities,” he said.

“We resolved to formalise this request by writing to the governors through the Northern Governors Forum and to the leaderships of traditional, religious and cultural institutions in the region.

“By this, today we unveil the symbols for the Shege Ka Fasa outfit which would be formally inaugurated in the coming few weeks when all necessary legal processes might have been completed or formally adopted and ratified by the northern state governors.”

The outfit is embedded with the strength perhaps to display superiority to Amotekun launched in the Southwest with leopard as its symbol.

The CNGs comprises over 36 groups in the region that gave the Igbo in the North, three-month ultimatum to quit in October 2017.