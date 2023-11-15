Damini Ogulu, Grammy-winning Nigerian singer professionally known as Burna Boy, has again, urged bloggers to stop writing about him, warning that he might have to pay 100 lawyers for potential legal battle with them.

The singer who had previously stated that he’s willing to pay bloggers to stop posting about him, accused them of trying to push him, while admitting that everyone is ‘trying to hustle’.

He issued the threat in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Dat money wey I wan give dem instablog dat time, e be like say na to give like 100 lawyers now, But I know say na hustle everybody dey hustle so e go pain me if I run dat kind tin. Why una dey push me na?”