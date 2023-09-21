Why I opted to play for Germany instead of Nigeria - Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala, promising Bayern Munich winger who was eligible to play for Nigeria, has explained wby he decided to play for Germany instead.

The young talent was born in Stuttgart, Germany and was also eligible to play for England or Nigeria, the country of his father.

Speaking to Musiala UK3 on his decision to play for Germany, Musiala said, “I could have played for Nigeria because it crossed my mind, and I thought about it well. I had good talks with Nigeria and Germany. So it really just came down to me and where I’d feel the most comfortable. So I decided to go with Germany.

The attacking winger has so far made 23 appearances for the German national football team but has admitted that he once thought of playing for Nigeria.

Having shot into the limelight in 2020, Musiala has already made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Bayern Munich first team.

The 20-year-old has already established himself as a crucial member of Die Mannschaft since he made his national team debut in 2021.