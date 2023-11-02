We've transfered budget for yacht to student loans - Reps

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi, has announced that the budget for presidential yacht has been transferred to student loan.

Bichi (APC, Kano), spoke on Thursday while briefing journalists after the passage of the supplementary budget.

“As far as we are concerned we don’t have that presidential yatch anymore. We have increased the student loan,” he said.

“If you recall, the student loan was N5 billion in the budget but we have increased it to N10 billion.”